Tiwa Savage’s ‘Dangerous Sharks’ Comment Sparks Debate in Nigerian Music Industry

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has ignited a storm of reactions online after describing the Nigerian music industry as “filled with dangerous sharks.”

The remark, which she made via Instagram stories during her overseas vacation, has left fans divided, with many speculating about the inspiration behind her words.

The controversy began when Tiwa shared a viral video of herself swimming near sharks while donning an oxygen mask, explaining that it was part of her bucket list. Despite the thrill of the adventure, the singer faced concerns from fans about her safety. In response, Tiwa reassured her followers, saying that the real danger she was referring to was within the music industry itself.

“The real danger lies within the Nigerian music industry,” she said, adding that while people were worried about her swimming with sharks, the industry’s “sharks” were far more perilous.

Her statement has since sparked a heated debate among fans and industry observers. Some fans criticized her, questioning her own contributions to the industry, with one user, @sirr_dq, pointing out that Tiwa had yet to grow any new artists in Nigeria. “Women supporting women my foot,” the fan quipped. Others like @gideon_ggg expressed skepticism, remarking, “Lol, once Dem no hear their gbedu again, Dem go start dey fight imaginary enemy.”

However, not everyone dismissed her comments. Some questioned the vagueness of her statement, urging her to clarify the specific issues at hand. “We don hear. 2025, no more sympathy support,” said @bello234owner. “If you can’t tell us every detail of the situation, then don’t start at all.” Another user, @opeyemi424203, bluntly stated, “Then leave the industry.”

While Tiwa’s comments have stirred mixed reactions, they have also drawn attention to the often turbulent dynamics within Nigeria’s competitive music scene. Whether she was referring to industry politics, rivalries, or other struggles, her remarks have undeniably given fans plenty to discuss, and it remains to be seen if she will elaborate further on the matter.