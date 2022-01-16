Tizaa Ghana Fund not licensed by Securities and Exchange Commission

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the Tizaa Ghana Fund is not licensed by the Commission to carry out any Capital Market activity.

According to the Commission, the FUND had not been licensed to invest or trade for returns as mandated by Section 3 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929) and advised the public not to invest in the Fund.

” TIZAA GHANA FUND is therefore not regulated by the SEC,” it added.

The statement further advised the investing public was further to consult SEC through its toll-free line number 0800100065 or main line number 0302768970-2 to confirm the licensing status of any firm offering products or services relating to investments in the Capital Market.

It reassured market operators, Investors, and the public that it was dedicated to ensuring rigorous implementation of all the rules for operators in the Capital Market.

“It is to promote the orderly growth and development of an efficient, fair, and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected,’ it said.

The statement said one of the core functions of the SEC is to maintain surveillance over activities in the securities industry and to protect investors by publishing at regular intervals information to the public to inform their investment decisions.

The public interest warning was issued pursuant to section 208(c) of the Securities Industry Act 2016 (Act 929).