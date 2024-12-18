Tizza Prepares for Second Edition of Football Gala to Promote Unity and Showcase Talent

The people of Tizza are eagerly anticipating the second edition of the Tizza Football Gala, a key event designed to strengthen peace and unity within the community.

Organized by Mr. James Tompson, the tournament will take place from December 26 to 28, 2024, at the Tizza JHS Football Park in the Jirapa municipality.

The Chief of Tizza, His Royal Highness Nnaa Bawayele Nayele Dakurah III, will use the event to celebrate his anniversary, with a special focus on fostering community cohesion. The event has also received support from notable figures including Member of Parliament, Cletus Seidu Dapilah, as well as prominent local figures such as Dr. Samuel Dery and Prof. Calistus Tengan, who have pledged their assistance to ensure this edition surpasses the success of the first.

Mr. Tompson emphasized that the football gala aims to highlight football talent in the Upper-West Region of Ghana while promoting peace and stability in the Tizza township and surrounding areas. The Member of Parliament for the region, Hon. Cletus Seidu Dapilah, a former sportsman, has committed to making the competition an annual event to provide local youth with the opportunity to showcase their skills and talent on a broader stage, while also raising the profile of Tizza.

The Chief of Tizza has given his blessing to the three-day event, which will feature teams from communities including Baguu, Sagri, Vinving, Mwofo, Bachoglo, Naayibog, Jefiri, Duori, Nimbare, Zempen, and Boi. Hon. Cornelius Nobapuo, the Assembly Member for Tizza Central and CEO of Point Trading Enterprise, has also pledged to provide the necessary support for the tournament’s success.