TMA collects 78 percent of estimated GH¢23 million IGF

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has so far collected a total of GHC18,415,384.48 revenue in 2021 representing 78 per cent of its estimated GHC23,528,214.25 Internally Generated Fund (IGF), Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive has revealed.

Mr Ashitey revealed this in his maiden situational address at the Eighth Assembly of the Third Ordinary Meeting of the Second Session of the TMA.

He said the figure was what the Assembly had collected as at September 30, 2021, and expressed the hope that it would meet its projections for the year.

He said in addition to the IGF collected, the Assembly also received a total of GHC27, 987,091.72 as grants out of the estimated GHC41, 297,329.10.

Giving a breakdown on IGF expenditure, he disclosed that compensation accounted for GHC2,774,196.07, while goods and services saw the disbursement of GHC11,658, 263.41, and GHC3,353,074.76 went into assets.

For the expenditure under the grant, the MCE disclosed that a total of GHC8,393,992.69 out of an estimated GHC17,769,114.85 was spent on compensation, goods and services, and assets between January and September 2021.

He said the Assembly continued to provide the direction and attend to issues in the Metropolis as mandated by law and the statutes, therefore, his outfit’s planned programmes and activities remained on course.

Saying, however, that, “Except that we have had to face a legal battle in court that has had a debilitating effect on our finances relating to a contractor for the supply and installation of 3,000 street lights in the Metropolis.”

The MCE said that notwithstanding, the Assembly scored 98 per cent in the 2020 District Performance Assessment Tool conducted recently, adding that, the Assembly also scored 97 per cent in the Greater Accra Performance Monitoring for the first and second quarter assessment of 2021.

Mr Ashitey added that his outfit was adjudged the Best Covered Entity in the 2020 Internal Audit Agency Assessment of all the Metropolitan, Municipal, District Assemblies, and Regional Co-ordinating Councils in Ghana.

“Though commendable achievements, I must say that as a model Assembly, we have a responsibility to aspire higher and I will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to ensure that we vigorously pursue initiatives that will enhance and promote efficiency and productivity of staff”.