TMA donates streetlights to Electoral Areas

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has donated 840 Streetlights to be installed within the 21 Electoral Areas in the metropolis to enhance security and improve visibility.

Each electoral area is expected to get 40 Streetlights.

Mr Yohane Armah Ashitey, TMA Chief Executive explained that the donation of the streetlights formed part of the “Tema Must Shine Again Initiative” which seeks to restore the industrial cum harbour city to its past and lost glory.

Mr Ashitey in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema after the donation said the assembly has prioritized six main areas: education, health, tourism, social amenities, youth empowerment, and tourism.

He said the installation of the streetlights has been assigned to qualified electricians to be undertaken in phases.

The TMA Chief Executive said the streetlights for the Tema Motorway, the main Community Nine Highway, Tema New Town, Communities Four, Seven, and Eight have already been installed.

He said Tema Site Two, Site 20, and the stretch leading to the T. T. Brothers industry form the next phase of the installation exercise.

Mr Ashitey noted that Tema must shine again with streetlights also involved replacing the malfunctioning ones to ensure that visibility especially at night is improved.

He said as part of the Christmas celebration, the Valco Roundabout, Mankoadze Roundabout, and others would be decorated with Christmas Lights ahead of the Yuletide to make Tema look bright and shining for the celebration.

Mr Ashitey said two contractors have also been engaged to install streetlights in Tema East and Tema Central and ensure constant maintenance.

Mr Joseph Korto, TMA Presiding Member expressed gratitude to the Chief Executive and the entire Assembly for the donation.

Mr Korto, who is also the National Dean of Presiding Members said the streetlights would be installed at every Electoral Area by the close of Friday.

He said the streetlights installation initiative would help curb pick-pocketing and robbery activities during the celebrations as churches organize special events in the evenings.

Meanwhile, Mr Korto in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema called for enhanced road safety education and enforcement as a key strategy in the prevention of road crashes and fatalities.

He said road safety required a collective and deliberate effort through the education of road users and the enforcement of the road safety regulation as prescribed by law to cause behavioural change.

Mr Korto cautioned that, “the earlier we educate road users and enforce the laws, the better; because we cannot afford to lose people as a result of preventable road crashes in the country.”

He said the enforcement of traffic regulations and laws had become an important element in road safety which require an increasing call on authorities mandated by law to ensure safety on the country’s roads.