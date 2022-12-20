TMA donates to Ghana Education Service

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has donated 600 dual desks to the Tema Metropolitan Education Directorate of the Ghana Education Service for distribution among three schools.

The schools are; Tema Manhean Presbyterian A and B had 450; Tema Manhean Anglican Primary received 100, and Community 8 no 4 Junior High School had 50.

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive said the assembly had noticed that some basic schools in the metropolis run shift systems due to inadequate furniture and other logistical challenges.

Mr Ashitey noted that, “the shift system has been the number one challenge pupils and teacher face. Those who go for the afternoon shift are normally tired sometimes before they even enter the classroom and, therefore, unable to concentrate during class hours.

“Some recalcitrant pupils also take advantage of the shift system, especially those involved in the afternoon shift, go to play football, and visit Game Centers which affects them academically.

“Therefore, to prevent such a behaviour, the assembly decided to solve the problem with the dual desks. My agenda is to ensure that by the next academic year, the shift system in the metropolis would end,” Mr. Ashitey noted.

He said the donation would help improve the performances of the pupils in the Metropolis by gaining good grades in their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) next year.

Mrs Bernice Ofori, Tema Metropolitan Education Director, who received the dual desks on behalf of the schools in an interview with the Ghana News Agency commended the TMA especially Mr Ashitey for the initiative to boost education in the Metropolis.

Mrs Ofori said a major operational challenge in most schools in the metropolis has been solved such that the pupils would now feel comfortable in class, which would in turn improve their academic performance and end the shift system in the Metropolis.

Tema Manhean has been running shift for many years, as it has a high enrolment rate, and the classes are always full.