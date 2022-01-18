TMA hands over ultra-modern Manhean District Police Station to Police Command

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has completed and handed over an ultra-modern District Police Station for Tema Manhean after demolishing the old dilapidated one in 2019.

The new building situated near the Kplejoostoshishi replaces the old one built in the 1960s and demolished upon the advice of the National Disaster Management Orgnization (NADMO) following the detection of some serious structural defects.

Mr. Frank Asante, TMA Public Relations Officer told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive presented the keys to the Tema Regional Police Command represented by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Alhaji Baba Saanid Adamu, Deputy Regional Police Commander.

Mr. Asante said the new Tema Manhean District Police Head Office contained a charge office, cells for males, females, and juveniles, toilet facilities, commander’s office, general office, and a conference hall for management.

He said the construction of the building including its designing was done under the supervision of the Estate Department of the Ghana Police Service to meet the Service’s expectations and standards.

Mr Asante added that the Assembly would officially commission the building when the full complement of staff was provided by the Police Administration to make the place fully functional.

He said due to the peculiar security nature of the densely populated Tema Manhean, a skeletal staff of the Police was currently manning the place to take complaints of crimes from residents, adding that they would refer to the Harbour Police or the Regional Command when the need arose.

Mr Asante added that police patrols which were intensified following the demolition of the old station would still be operational in the area to ensure security for lives and properties.

He gave the assurance that the TMA was considering constructing other auxiliary facilities to make room for other police departments such as the Domestic Violence Victims Support Unit (DOOVSU), and the Motor Transport and Traffic Department.

He said the MCE charged the Tema Regional Police Command to maintain the facility to ensure that residents derived its full benefits for many years.