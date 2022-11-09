TMA ranked overall best in 2021 District League Table

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly has been ranked the overall best in the 2021 District League Table (DLT) with a total score of 81. 78 per cent.

The Assembly topped the table of 261 Metropolises Municipalities and Districts after an assessment of the levels of development on selected indicators.

The indicators are health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation, energy and governance.

This is the second time Tema has won the ultimate. It first won it in 2015.

The DTL Report, which was launched in Accra by the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), ranked Nanton in the Northern Region as the lowest performing District.

The Report provided evidence of wide disparities in the levels of social development across the country and highlighted how some segment of the population, including children were left behind in accessing service delivery.

In education, Ga West Municipality was ranked top with a score of 90.16 per cent and the lowest, Ayawaso North Municipality, had 3.52 per cent.

Seven Metropolises, Municipalities and Districts (MMDs), including Asutifi South District and Korle Klottey Municipality scored 100 per cent in the health assessment, with bottom-ranked Ga Central Municipality obtaining 7.47 per cent.

In nutrition, whereas Okere District in the Eastern Region topped with 100 per cent, Kassena Nankana scored 7.82 percent as lowest ranked.

On the issues of sanitation, Krowor and Adentan Municipality scored 100 per cent and lowest-ranked Sekyere South District recorded 6.65 per cent.

Similarly, while Yunyoo Nansuan District in the North East Region had five per cent coverage in energy, with 30 MMDs having universal access to electricity.

The Report said the wide disparities in service delivery across the country, especially in the lower-ranked districts was alarming.

“Without a deliberate effort at reducing inequality, accompanied by equitable resources allocation, the SDGs are unlikely to be achieved by the 2030 target year,” it said.