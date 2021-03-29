The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) on Monday started community engagements as part of its needs assessment activities initiatives.

The Assembly holds such engagements every four years to collate the needs of residents and stakeholders which would be incorporated into the Medium Term Development Plan.

Mr Frank Asante, Tema Metropolitan Public Relations Officer speaking to the Ghana News Agency said this year’s engagement started from the Tema Central constituency.

He said the Assembly would organize two engagements for Tema East and Tema Central at the Assembly premises respectively on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said apart from residents, representatives of faith-based organizations, identifiable groupings, and organizations are expected to use the engagement to voice out their social needs which would be ranked depending on their priority.

He encouraged persons who could not attend the engagement to send their concerns either to the Public Relations Unit, Planning Department, or the Client Services Unit of the Assembly.

Mr Asante said four years ago, residents prioritized the upgrading of the Tema General Hospital into a regional facility, as well as the construction of the Tema Manhean Polyclinic, sewer issues, and the need for Manhean to get a sports stadium.

He said the sod was successfully cut by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for work to begun on the upgrade of General Hospital.

He noted that the Ghana National Petroleum Company and Zoomlion Company Limited respectively were funding the Manhean Polyclinic and Sewer Treatment Plant at Community three.

He added that the Assembly in collaboration with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority and the Tema Traditional Council embarked on the construction of a modern mini-stadium for Manhean.