TMA to tackle child prostitution in Zinginshore

The Tema East Sub-Metro has called on the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to help in getting rid of the use of illegal structures for child prostitution in Waterland, a suburb of Tema Newtown.

Waterland, which is a suburb of Ziginshore in the Homowo Electoral Area is a fish-smoking community and forms part of the catchment area of the Chemu lagoon.

The densely populated Waterland area can be said to be a replica of Nzulezu in the Western Region as most of the makeshift structures for residents were built on stilt with the only difference being the filthy, miry, and algae ground of the place.

These structures are the ones identified by the officials of the sub-metro as a haven for the practice of child prostitution in the area.

Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, responding to the issue on the sidelines of an Ordinary Assembly Meeting said the Assembly was collaborating with the Metropolitan Security Council (MESEC) for a solution.

He said MESEC would meet, and the child prostitution issue would be the main agenda adding that activities of prostitutes in other parts of the Metropolis would also be discussed as it formed part of security matters.

“It borders on security, we are liaising with MESEC to ensure that we will raid the place and get people involved arrested, the structures brought down these are massive issues that will be part of discussions next week when MESEC meets and the main agenda is child prostitution in Tema Newtown,” he said.

He added that other places such as Bankok in Tema Community Eight would also be raided to get rid of prostitutes even though children were not involved.

He disclosed that to discourage the youth from engaging in activities such as child prostitution, the Assembly would intensify skill training in the area adding that Don Bosco Institute has given out two of its rooms to the TMA to use for permanent training for the youth.

Mr. Ashitey also encouraged the youth in the Metropolis to take advantage of the government’s Youstart initiative which also seeks to provide skills training and start-up kits to Ghanaians aged 15 years and above.