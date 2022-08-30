TMA urged to build treatment centre for industry effluents

Mr. Richster Nii Amarh Amarfio, a Fisheries Advocate, has called on the Tema Metropolitan Assembly and its stakeholders to build a central treatment centre to help treat effluents and other waste discharged from the numerous industries located in the Tema region.

Mr Amarfio, who is also the Secretary of the Ghana Tuna Association, said such a treatment plant would not only help save the waterbodies, but also make some revenue for the Tema Metropolitan Assembly to support its developmental projects.

He said this during an open forum when the TMA held the “Tema Mayor’s Ball,” an initiative of Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, to woo industries to support developmental projects in the metropolis.

“We continue to discharge wastewater into drains that run into natural water bodies, the Chemu is gone and Sakumo is going and its part of the marine ecosystem, if we don’t have our natural water bodies we won’t have our fishes,” he said.

He added that “we must have a central treatment facility in Tema, where all industries may discharge their waste and pay something, and if the waste is beyond a certain limit, you pay more, TMA will make money from the treatment of waste.”