Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Member of Parliament for Tema East, has appealed to the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to provide communities in the metropolis with water tanks to mitigate the shortage of potable water.

Mr Odamtten, who was responding to complaints from some assembly members from Tema Newtown on the unavailability of treated water in their communities, appealed to the TMA to put in contingency measures to mitigate the challenge.

Some Assembly Members in Tema Newtown, during the First Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of the Eighth Assembly of TMA, complained to the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) about irregular water supply to their communities.

The Assembly Members, who got the opportunity to question GWCL on the issue, said the last time the Company served the communities with water was about six to eight months ago.

Based on the issues raised, the MP suggested that “the Assembly should consider the installation of big water reservoirs in communities to help those in low lying areas that are not receiving water.”

He noted that not every resident, especially those in slums and densely populated areas, could afford the services of private water tankers to meet their needs and, therefore, urged the Assembly to provide them with community tankers.

Mr Odamtten, who is a National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, said Tema was facing water scarcity as development in most areas had outgrown the water supply and called for measures to ensure sustainable water provision.

Mr Felix Mensah Nii Anang-La, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the Assembly received complaints from the traditional leaders and the GWCL was informed about the challenge, which had forced residents to rely on tankers for water supply.

Responding to the issue, Alhaji Alhassan Baba, Acting Tema Regional Distribution Manager, GWCL, attributed the problem to demands higher than the

available water.

He said the pipelines laid in the 1950s were currently insufficient for the increasing population and industries.

Alhaji Baba noted that the three tanks at the Tema Booster Station provided water for a large area, including Tema, Kpone, Ningo-Prampram, Ashaiman, through to the 37 Military Hospital and parts of the Eastern Region.

The Ordinary Session was attended by Assembly members, Heads of Departments, Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, Greater Accra Representative on the Council of State, and Mr Yves Nii Noye Hansen, Member of Parliament for Tema Central, among others.

The session deliberated on The Authority Report, which was generated from the various working sub-committees.

The recommendations by the committees covered justice and security, environmental health, social development services, ports and harbours development, finance and administration, revenue mobilisation and agriculture.