TMA works to ensure clean environment

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) is working to maintain a clean and healthy environment through regular cleanup exercises in 2023 and beyond.

It would also intensify public education on cleanliness to ensure residents adhere to healthy practices.

Mr Frank Asante, the Public Relations Officer, TMA, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the Assembly had noticed that festive occasions and national holidays came with large volumes of waste due to the number of domestic and foreign tourists visiting Tema and its environs, hence its efforts to maintain sanity.

“The Assembly realised that people organise a lot of events during these occassions and so we’re appealing to the organisers to clean up the waste generated after their programmes,” he said.

He appealed to traders, businesses, and the public to dispose of waste properly by ensuring the availability and accessibility of bins and receptacles.

Mr Asante said TMA officials would pay periodic unannounced visits to shops, markets, and business centers to ensure adherence.

He said all shops and stores built on drainage facilities and waterways would be demolished during such exercises.

Mr Asante said dues paid by traders were not only used for the sustainability of the environment but also in building other social amenities such as schools, hospitals, and roads to improve living standards.