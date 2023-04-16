TMA’s achievements in 2022 were exemplary – MCE

Mr Yohane Amarh Ashietey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, said the Assembly’s achievements in 2022 were exemplary, placing it first on the District League Table, with 90 per cent implementation of the Memo Tracker.

Speaking at the first ordinary meeting of the Assembly, he explained that the tracker had aided the Assembly not to lose sight of any response to its correspondences in real-time.

Among the achievements were the promotion of gender equity and equality, development of children, and harmonisation of social protection interventions and programmes to contribute to the national development.

Thirty-nine day care centres were supervised to ensure compliance with standards in the Children’s Act of 1998 (Act 560), while 44 Persons with Disability (PWDs) received medical, educational, capacity-building, and income-generating support, worth GHS 110,619.27, and presented with start-up packages.

“The Assembly also facilitated registrations onto the National Health Insurance Scheme and renewal for 119 PWDs, 2,279 school children, and 210 beneficiary households on the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty programme,” Mr Ashietey said.

He said 1,270 community members from Awudum and Abonkor received GHS 224,976.00 in six payment cycles as livelihood support.

During the year under review, the Assembly improved upon its infrastructure by constructing two-storey 12 unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for the Manhean Presby Basic School, and renovated the canoe basin bridge at Tema Manhean.

Installation and rehabilitation of street lights, construction of a shed for cabbage sellers and a two-storey market shop at the Community Nine Market were undertaken, as well as the supervision of the dredging of the Chemu Lagoon, and demolishing of temporary structures along the main road at Tema Manhean.

Mr Ashietey said the Assembly, in collaboration with the Ghana Enterprise Agency, would support the growth of the micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises to boost the economy.

The Food and Drugs Authority and Ghana Standards Authority had certified 123 entrepreneurs, while 57 cclients had been aided to register their companies with the Registrar General’s Department.

“The Assembly has passed bye-laws to ensure that the objectives of a cleaner and healthier environment are achieved within the environmental sector,” he said.

The Metropolis also encountered 248 cases involving juveniles and young offenders in courts, and 316 children and family welfare cases were amicably resolved to ensure peace in homes.