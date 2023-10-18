To break new ground of public communication, culture work in new era

A national meeting on the work of public communication and culture was recently held in Beijing. The most important outcome of the meeting was that Xi Jinping Thought on Culture was formally put forward, which is of milestone significance in the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in developing public communication and culture.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has maintained an accurate perspective on the trends of collisions taking place worldwide between different ideas and cultures, as well as of the profound changes in Chinese people’s ways of thinking, putting forward a series of new thoughts, new viewpoints, and new assessments on cultural advancement.

On multiple important international occasions, he has expounded on China’s positions and plans on the culture of the world, the development of civilizations and exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

Xi Jinping Thought on Culture is summaries of the practical experience of the cultural advancement under the Party’s leadership in the new era. It has enriched and developed Marxist cultural theories. It demonstrates that the CPC has reached a higher level in its understanding of the right way for the development of socialist culture with Chinese characteristics.

The 20th National Congress of the CPC drew an ambitious blueprint for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. According to it, China will build itself into a strong country in culture by 2035 with its cultural soft power growing much stronger.

Culture is a country and nation’s soul. Without full confidence in its culture, without a rich and prosperous culture, the Chinese nation will not be able to rejuvenate itself.

Chinese modernization is the modernization of material and cultural-ethical advancement. Cultural development is the fundamental way to satisfy people’s cultural and intellectual needs and to safeguard people’s cultural rights and interests.

Promoting Chinese modernization is a pioneering undertaking unprecedented in history. It requires inspiring the confidence and fortitude of all Chinese people, and encouraging them to work together.

A country will thrive only if its culture thrives, and a nation will be strong only if its culture is strong. The CPC’s innovative theories for the new era have taken deep roots in the hearts of the people. Socialist core values have spread far and wide. The creative transformation and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture continues to advance.

Cultural undertaking and industries are booming. The online environment keeps improving. Cultural confidence among all Party members, ethnic groups and people across the country has increased markedly. The national spirit is more determined and upbeat. Full of confidence, the Chinese people are writing an impressive new chapter in China’s development in the new era.