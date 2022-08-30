To foster new type of international relations of huge significance: Armenian expert

By Cao Shiyun

“China has made admirable development achievements, and the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) is the source of the country’s development miracle,” said Benyamin Poghosyan, chairman of the Center for Political and Economic Strategic Studies in Armenia, during a recent interview with People’s Daily.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC, China has reached its first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, he said.

“Chinese leaders always put people’s interests in the first place, and the people-centered development approach has set a good example for other countries,” said Poghosyan.

“The Chinese people are more affluent today than they were decades ago. They always wear a smile on their faces and are energetic,” Poghosyan said.

As a scholar, he has visited a number of Chinese cities, including Beijing, Chongqing, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, contributing to China-Armenia exchanges and cooperation in multiple fields.

“The Chinese people are hospitable and friendly to foreigners. Visiting China feels like coming home to me,” Poghosyan noted.

Paying visits to local museums is something that Poghosyan must do after he arrives in a city. “From the development course of Chinese cities, I can sense the drastic changes that have taken place in the country,” Poghosyan said.

“From building modern infrastructure to improving ecology, China’s urban construction is very impressive,” he told People’s Daily.

Poghosyan believes that unsustainable and unequal economic growth is what causes the wealth gap, and that is bothering many developing countries.

“The CPC always values people-centered development and promotes balanced urban-rural and regional development, so as to lead the Chinese people toward the goal of common prosperity. China’s successful experience is worth learning for political parties from many other countries,” Poghosyan said.

“During my visits to China, my Chinese friends shared with me their experience and wisdom in politics and economy, which deepened my understanding of Chinese domestic and foreign policies,” the man said, who pays high attention to China’s whole-process people’s democracy.

He said China’s democratic construction is worth learning, adding that democracy is not exclusive to a few countries, and every country has the right to choose its own path to democracy.

“The political parties of some countries always forget their promises after winning elections and even implement the opposite policies. However, China’s institutional arrangement makes it possible for everyone in Chinese society to have the opportunity to join in the country’s decision-making,” Poghosyan noted.

As a reader of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s book – “Xi Jinping: The Governance of China”, Poghosyan has been deeply impressed by the remarks of the Chinese leader.

“China upholds that all countries are equal, irrespective of size, strength, and wealth. It respects the right of all countries to choose their own path of development, upholds international equity and justice, and opposes the act of imposing one’s will on others. The country respects the right of the people of all countries to choose their own development path, and opposes acts that impose one’s will on others or interfere in the internal affairs of others,” Poghosyan said.

President Xi’s proposal to foster a new type of international relations is of huge significance, especially when changes are taking place in international situation, the Poghosyan said, adding that it helps realize win-win cooperation.

He said the vision of building a community with a shared future for mankind and the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi have paved a path of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation for global countries, and are significant for promoting friendship among them.

China has been Armenia’s second largest trading partner, second largest destination of exports and second largest source of imports for years. Armenia is an active participant in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the two countries have reached a series of agreements on the joint construction of the Belt and Road.

As an expert on the BRI, Poghosyan promoted the establishment of the Armenian branch of a network for cooperation among NGOs in countries along the Belt and Road, which has carried out a series of pragmatic cooperation projects.

“I’m glad to cooperate with my Chinese counterparts to expand mutual understanding and promote constant development of Armenia-China friendship,” Poghosyan said.

During the interview, he also sent his wishes to the upcoming 20th CPC National Congress. “I believe the 20th CPC National Congress will lay a solid foundation for China to maintain steady development and realize the second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country in all respects. It will be another important milestone in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” he told People’s Daily.