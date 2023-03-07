To promote human advancement along a balanced, positive and upward trajectory

By He Yin

Chinese modernization is the modernization of material and cultural-ethical advancement. Material abundance and cultural-ethical enrichment are its noble pursuit. It offers a brand-new idea for solving materialism, cultural impoverishment and other deep-seated problems in Western modernization process.

The traditional Chinese culture upholds the dialectical unity of material abundance and cultural-ethical enrichment. Only through continuous development can the people’s dream for a better life and social stability be realized.

Cultural-ethical enrichment and cultural confidence can play a role of spiritual guide in creating material wealth. To realize Chinese modernization, China must continue to consolidate the material foundation for modernization, be well-placed to meet people’s ever-growing intellectual and cultural needs, and promote all-around material abundance as well as people’s well-rounded development.

“We will keep raising people’s living standards and enriching their lives, so that every family will enjoy a decent life and everyone will be imbued with a strong sense of moral integrity,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Chinese modernization mirrors the advantages of scientific socialism and offers a new vision that’s different from Western modernization.

Western countries cannot curb the acquisitive instinct of capital in modernization, and have failed to find a solution to the deep-seated problems such as materialism and cultural impoverishment.

Chinese modernization is committed to the coordination and mutual reinforcement between material and cultural-ethical advancement. It builds an ideological basis for the people to unite with each other, gives them the courage to move forward and keeps them positive, providing ceaseless energy for China to build a modern socialist country in all respects.

Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque believes that China will surely achieve its national development goals and build itself into a strong country with balanced material and cultural-ethical advancement.

Chinese civilization draws inspiration from all of human civilization’s outstanding achievements and champions exchange and mutual learning between different civilizations, which is conducive to finding the greatest common ground for building a better world.

China stands for the concept of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness, believes that countries should advocate humanity’s common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom. They should also allow cultural exchanges to transcend estrangement, mutual learning to transcend clashes, and coexistence to transcend feelings of superiority, so as to promote human advancement along a balanced, positive and upward trajectory.

From holding the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, which has established an important platform of inter-civilization exchanges and mutual learning for Asia and even the world at large, building the Belt and Road Initiative into a way connecting different civilizations with the Silk Road spirit featuring peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, mutual learning and mutual benefit, to recording in the history of the Olympic Games a series of stories of cultural exchange and mutual learning among civilizations by hosting a successful Winther Olympics, China has always championed and practiced inter-civilization exchanges and mutual learning.

Scholar Ulugbek Hasanov from Uzbekistan said Chinese modernization will create more opportunities and better conditions for promoting exchanges and mutual learning between China and the rest of the world, and make the world a more stable and certain place.

Chinese modernization, coordinating material and cultural-ethical advancement, represents the direction of human civilization progress. It develops via interaction with other civilizations in the world and enriches human civilization through equal exchanges and mutual learning. Chinese civilization will promote the advancement of the entire human civilization.