To work together for China-Vietnam community with shared future that carries strategic significance

By He Yin

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, held talks with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee at the premise of the CPV Central Committee on Dec. 12, local time.

The two sides announced a new characterization of the relationship for the two parties and two countries, working together for a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance on the basis of deepening the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The announcement sent out a positive signal of solidarity and friendship between the two parties and two countries, as well as their firm commitment to jointly step on the path of socialism and modernization.

It is believed that with the joint efforts of the two sides, China-Vietnam relations will enter a new stage of greater political mutual trust, more substantive security cooperation, deeper mutually beneficial cooperation, more solid popular foundation, closer multilateral coordination and collaboration, and more proper management of differences.

China and Vietnam will achieve more progress in their socialist causes, and make new contributions to stability, development and prosperity of the region and the entire world.

China and Vietnam have supported each other in their struggle for national independence and liberation, and learned from each other’s causes of reform and opening up and Doi Moi. The characterization “camaraderie plus brotherhood” well captures the profound friendship between the two countries.

No matter how the global environment has changed, the two parties and countries have worked together to uphold peace and tranquility, pursue development and cooperation, and promote prosperity and progress. They have found a promising path of jointly building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Xi proposed several suggestions, charting the course on building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

To build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, it is important to keep to the right political direction, deepen mutual trust on security, upgrade practical cooperation, increase input to enhance popular foundation, coordinate closely on international and regional issues, and manage differences on maritime issues.

Trong noted that Vietnam stands ready to work with China to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, follow the vision of making progress on six fronts, bolster cooperation across the political, economy and trade, security and people-to-people fields, and develop a paradigm of mutually beneficial cooperation. This serves the common interests of the two parties, two governments and two peoples.

The Vietnamese side said Vietnam is firmly committed to the one-China principle, opposes interference in China’s internal affairs by any forces, and supports the important global initiatives proposed by Xi including the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative

The two sides agreed to issue a joint statement on further deepening and elevating the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and building a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

Both China and Vietnam both see each other’s development as opportunities for their own development. China is now striving to build itself into a great modern socialist country in all respects and advance the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization.

During the visit, the general secretaries of the two parties jointly witnessed the documents signed on bilateral cooperation in 30 plus areas, including Belt and Road cooperation, quarantine and inspection, development cooperation, digital economy, green development, transportation, subnational cooperation, defense, law enforcement and security cooperation and maritime cooperation. Such pragmatic cooperation, which is comprehensive, stable and sustainable, will enable both sides to jointly embark on a new chapter of modernization.

China and Vietnam have unique advantages of following the trend of the times, geographic proximity and shared cultural affinity in building a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The two sides should carry forward the traditional friendship forged by older-generation leaders, build a community with a shared future together, and make steady progress in their modernization drives, so as to achieve win-win outcomes and common success, benefit the two peoples, and contribute to regional peace and prosperity.