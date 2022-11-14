TOA and RPA College Set to Host 2023 Africa Sports Festival

Titans of Africa and RPA college in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority and Beyond The Return are hosting Africa Sports Festival 2023 in Ghana from March 2nd to March 12th.

The festival will feature the first ever HBCU diaspora bowl game held in Africa and the inaugural West Africa flag football championship scheduled with 4 countries in attendance.

NFL star ,Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will grace this festival with his second annual youth camp and Eli Apple will make his first appearance on the American football scene in Ghana.

Mohammed Osman Nkosi, President of Operations of Titans of Africa says,

“This is a historic event in the making and we have worked to see it come to life. I’m confident that after this event, American football will be played in every region of Ghana and move beyond Ghana to Africa. In all, we are setting a generational legacy that will bring hope to talented African youth,”.

Reggie Calhoun Junior, founder of RPA college’s believes the vision is to impact 1 billion lives worldwide.

“Using the platform of sports to connect the world is a honor. I believe the American diaspora needs to feel and experience the connection with the motherland,” he said

“The beyond return project is one of the biggest driving factors of why we wanted to bring this event to Accra. Excited about the future and the major impact that this event will have on the youth and the country,” he stressed.