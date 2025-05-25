Tobacco Costs Ghana Ȼ700M Yearly in Health, Productivity Losses

Tobacco consumption is draining approximately Ȼ700 million annually from Ghana’s economy, equivalent to 0.2% of GDP, according to a report by Dr. Alex Moyem Kombat, Assistant Commissioner of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The financial toll includes Ȼ172 million in healthcare expenses and Ȼ496 million in lost productivity due to tobacco-related illnesses, disabilities, and premature deaths, threatening both public health and socio-economic progress.

“Whenever a cigarette burns at a funeral or a bottle is passed at a party, Ghana’s scarce resources are under siege,” Dr. Kombat stated in his paper, Implementation of Health Taxes in Ghana. He emphasized that these funds could otherwise address critical infrastructure gaps, such as hospital beds, school supplies, or road repairs. The economic strain is compounded by poor sanitation, which UNICEF estimates costs Ghana an additional Ȼ420 million annually (1.6% of GDP).

Rising consumption of tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks is partly fueled by Ghana’s vibrant social calendar—funerals, weddings, and festivals—which inadvertently promote unhealthy habits. While the government has introduced health taxes on such products through amendments to the Excise Duty Act, Dr. Kombat argues enforcement and public awareness remain inadequate. “Without behavioral change and stricter policies, these taxes will barely scratch the surface,” he warned.

The report underscores the dual burden of preventable health crises and economic losses. Tobacco alone accounts for thousands of avoidable deaths yearly, burdening an already strained healthcare system. Meanwhile, productivity losses from tobacco-related absenteeism and disability hinder workforce efficiency, stifling economic growth.

Dr. Kombat called for a multi-pronged approach: tighter regulation of harmful products, targeted public education campaigns, and investment in preventive healthcare. “The fight isn’t just about saving lungs—it’s about safeguarding Ghana’s future,” he added.

As the nation grapples with these challenges, the findings highlight the urgent need to align cultural practices with public health priorities, ensuring celebrations of life do not become drivers of decline.