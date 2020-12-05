TOBINCO Group of Companies has donated Gh¢ 60,000 worth of face masks and alcohol based hand sanitisers to support members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to protect themselves from COVID-19 while covering the general elections on December 7.

The items included; 1,200 bottles of 200 millilitres Omal hand sanitizers and 17,500 pieces of Omal nose masks all products of TOBINCO.

Mr Daniel Gyapanin, Group Financial Controller, TOBINCO Group of Companies said the gesture was to ensure that journalists remained protected from COVID-19 as they covered the general elections.

He said the items were mainly from Entrance Pharmaceuticals and TOBINCO Pharmaceuticals both part of the TOBINCO Group of Companies.

Mrs Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer, GJA expressed the Association’s appreciation to the Group for their gesture and deployed the blessings of God over their business.

She urged journalists to take COVID-19 protocols to keep safe during and after the general elections.