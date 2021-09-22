Tobinco Pharmaceutical Institute holds graduation for MCA students

Mrs Cynthia Yeboah Mintah, a pharmacist, has urged graduates of Tobinco Pharmaceutical Training Institute (TPTI) to exhibit a high sense of honesty and integrity in the discharge of their duties as Medicine Counter Assistants (MCAs).

Mrs Mintah advised the graduates to display the knowledge they have acquired through the training and impart it positively to the development of the pharmaceutical industry.

She gave the advice on Saturday in Accra at the maiden graduation ceremony of TPTI, of which 66 students graduated in a six months certificate course in MCA.

Mrs Mintah said the human resource of every organisation or country was the most essential resource for growth, adding that a nation cannot be built with an unhealthy population.

She said the MCA was an integral part of the pharmaceutical care team and it was imperative that healthcare providers receive the requisite training to ensure competence at their levels of practice.

She said in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, health professionals were the most essential workers all over the world and that the graduates’ choice to be health practitioners was one of the best decisions they have made.

Mrs Mintah stated that the mission of the Pharmacy Council was to secure the highest level of pharmaceutical care by ensuring competent pharmaceutical care providers who practiced with agreed standards and were accessible to the population.

She entreated the graduates not to rest on their laurels, but pursue further studies to upgrade their knowledge and be relevant in the growth of the pharmaceutical industry.

“I am challenging you in three years from now, about 60-70 per cent of you should have added some value to yourself by enrolling in other programmes like Higher National Diploma in dispensing technology and other programmes,” she said.

A speech read on behalf of Nana Samuel Amo Tobin I, the Chief Executive of Tobinco Group of Companies, commended the graduates for successfully completing the course and urged them to be ambassadors of the Institute.

He wished them success in their chosen path and stated that their ability to complete the programme was an indication of their excellence performance in their examinations.

The Chief Executive urged them to deliver quality service with truth and integrity and live exemplary lives to enhance and give a positive image of the Institute.

The Institute announced the engagement of 20 graduates as marketers and distributors in the Tobinco Pharmaceutical Company.

Mr Henry Forbah Nyamekeh, a representative of the students, commended management of the Institute for their collective efforts for them to be counted among health workers in the country.

He assured management to used their knowledge acquired to work professionally to promote patient safety in the country as well as work to promote the good image of the company.

Mr Ausca Quaishie was adjudged the most outstanding male student, while Anita Machison Ofosua emerged the most outstanding female student.