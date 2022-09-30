Today Is Deadline For SIM Card Re-registration

The deadline for SIM card re-registration elapses today, September 30, 2022.

In July, the Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, in her words ‘reluctantly’ extended the deadline for sim card registration to today.

She cautioned that unregistered sim cards will be deactivated today if they fail to register within time.

But speaking to Starr News, Lawyer Gafaru Ali said he was confident that unregistered sim cards will not be deactivated due to an injunction placed on the directive.

He’s hopeful lawyers for the National Communications Authority and the Attorney General will do the needful and advise their client accordingly as the matter is in court.

“Essentially we are asking for an injunction…both of the respondents have been served so we hope that they will advise their clients accordingly. We know that both the AG and the NCA have good lawyers around and so I trust that they will advise on what the best practice of the law is. Once they have been served with an injunction, and I have evidence that they’ve been served so we hope that they will advise their client accordingly. I’m not in a position to advise the NCA or the AG but I trust that their lawyers will advise them.”