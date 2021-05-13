Muslims in Ghana and other parts of the world will today, celebrate Eid-ul Fitr, which means the festival of breaking the fast.

The Day is celebrated to commemorate the end of the month-long fast throughout the month of Ramadan.

The three-day celebration, which begins on the first day of Shawal, the tenth month on the Islamic calendar is a very important event in Islam, which allows families, loved ones, and communities to fraternise.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, the month in which the Holy Qur’an was first revealed to Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), Muslims around the world undertake a fast between the hours of sunset and sunrise and spend a lot of time in self-reflection while studying the Qur’an and connecting with Allah (SWT) on a spiritual level.

Few days before the Eid-ul Fitr celebrations, Muslims are expected to give an obligatory payment to a charity known as Zakat al-Fitr, taken for the poor a few days before the end of fasting.

This charity is aimed at purifying the 30 days fast from indecent words or actions.

This charity is also aimed at providing food for every Muslim on Eid-ul Fitr day.

The date for the celebration is normally dependent on the sighting of the Eid crescent moon to announce when it will officially begin.

During the three days of merry-making, Muslims are not allowed to fast even if they wanted to continue. It is an occasion for special prayers, family visits, gift-giving, and charity.

In Ghana, over the years, the celebration has been commemorated with various activities for family and friends, however, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, has changed the mode of the celebration.

Usually, on the morning of Edi celebrations, Muslims congregate in large crowds to offer Nawafil (Optional prayers), after which families and friends organise get-togethers, parties, to commemorate the celebration.

However, this year’s celebration which falls on Thursday, May 13, 2021, will not witness congregational prayers or celebrations.

This is because the National Chief Imam has issued directives against such gatherings and proposed meetings in small Jummah mosques while adhering to all the COVID-19 protocols.

Some Muslims, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency ahead of the celebrations on Thursday expressed appreciation to Allah for seeing them through the 30 days of fasting and prayed that their supplications would be answered.

They expressed appreciation to all, who supported the Muslim community during the period and wished the rest of the world happy Eid celebrations.

Meanwhile, some traders told the GNA they were cashing in on the celebration with some good sales whiles others lamented poor business ahead of the celebration.

Hajia Hawa Haruna, a trader, who sells Hijabs, Veils, Taqiyah (Cap) Burqa, Turba, Headscarfs, and Shawls, said,“ Yes, today is the last day for the market because tomorrow is Sallah and people are buying my things.

From the day we started the fasting till today, I have never sold my things like today and it is not 3:00 pm yet. This tells me that I will sell more and I thank Allah for that.”

Madam Janet Nyaaba, another trader at Nima Market, said business was slow and attributed it to the COVID-19 pandemic.