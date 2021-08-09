Today is International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples

Today marks the global celebration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples to raise awareness on their existence and needs.

It is celebrated annually on August 9 to also acknowledge the achievements and contributions of the Indigenous Peoples. This year’s theme is, “Leaving no one behind: Indigenous peoples and the call for a new social contract.”

Every year, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) commemorates the day by sharing updates on projects and activities relevant to the annual theme.

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly decided in December 1994, in its resolution 49/214 that the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples should be observed on August 9 every year.

The date marks the day of the first meeting in 1982 in Geneva of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations of the Sub-Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights.

In 1990, the UN General Assembly declared 1993 as the International Year of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

The Economic and Social Council presented Indigenous issues, hence, in April 2000, the Commission on Human Rights adopted a resolution to set up the Permanent UN Forum on Indigenous issues to focus and discuss issues related to education, culture, economic and social development, environment, health, human rights, among other areas.

Its aim was to strengthen international cooperation for solving problems encountered by the global indigenous population.

It is estimated that there are 476 million Indigenous Peoples in the world living across 90 countries making up less than 5 per cent of the world’s population, but account for 15 per cent of the poorest.

The Indigenous peoples speak the greater share of an estimated 7,000 languages in the world and represent 5,000 different cultures.

Indigenous peoples are inheritors and practitioners of unique cultures and ways of relating to people and the environment, and have retained social, cultural, economic and political characteristics that are distinct from those of the dominant societies in which they live.

In spite of their cultural differences, Indigenous Peoples from around the world share common problems related to the protection of their rights as distinct peoples.

They have sought recognition of their identities, their way of life and their right to traditional lands, territories and natural resources for years.

Yet, throughout history, their rights have been violated, and today, are arguably among the most disadvantaged and vulnerable groups of people in the world.

The international community now recognizes that special measures are required to protect their rights and maintain their distinct cultures and way of life.

Through partnerships with indigenous peoples, UNESCO seeks to support them in addressing the multiple challenges they encounter, while acknowledging their significant role in sustaining the diversity of the world’s cultural and biological landscape.

UNESCO places the needs of indigenous peoples amongst its priority areas for response.