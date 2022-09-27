Today is World Tourism Day

Ghana has joined the world today to mark this year’s World Tourism Day.

The Day, known as the United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) World Tourism Day, is observed every year on September 27 with the aim of fostering awareness among the international community about the importance of Tourism and its social, economic, political, and cultural values.

This year’s celebration themed, “Rethinking Tourism,” focuses on how to accelerate tourism recovery through a collaborative engagement of all stakeholders around a shared vision to build a more sustainable, inclusive and resilient sector.

The official global celebration is being held in Bali, Indonesia, to highlight the shift towards tourism as a crucial pillar of development.

In Ghana, the national celebration is being hosted in the Upper West Region, Wa, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, on the sub-theme; “Promoting Domestic Tourism for Wealth Creation in Communities to grow the interest of Ghanaians for tourism.”

The celebration will be climaxed with a grand durbar of chiefs, queen mothers, stakeholders and the people at the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs at Wa.

Prior to the celebration, tours were organised to some tourist sites such as Nakore Mosque, and Royal Cosy Hills (Jirapa Dubai).

The Day was designated by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in September 1979, with the commemoration commencing in 1980. This date was chosen to coincide with an important milestone in world tourism – the anniversary of the adoption of the UNWTO Statutes on 27 September 1970.