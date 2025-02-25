Today marks 25th anniversary of the passing of Samuel Kojo Bediako

Today marks the 25th anniversary of the passing of Samuel Kojo Bediako’s passing—a quarter-century.

SK Bediako, a renowned Ghanaian businessman was the father of Kwaku Bediako, Chairman and Founder of the CH Group.

He is fondly remembered by his family who continue to honour his legacy.

In his tribute to his dad, Kwaku Bediako wrote; In the quiet moments of reflection, I feel his gentle encouragement, his kind smile, and the belief he had in me. I am reminded daily of the impact he had on my life and the values he instilled in me. He was, without question, the kindest and most charismatic person I have ever known—always encouraging me to be my very best.

On this day, I reflect on the lessons he taught me—the importance of hard work, the strength found in adversity, and the belief that true success is measured by the positive impact we have on others. While my journey as the Founder and Chairman of CH Group has taken me to great heights, it is his spirit that remains my true north.

As I lead CH Group, I strive to honour his legacy by embodying the principles he lived by. Our commitment to transforming industries, driving sustainable progress, and contributing to nation-building is a direct reflection of the path he paved.

My father’s memory is a constant source of strength and inspiration. His love continues to shape who I am, and his legacy lights the way forward.