Togbe Afede Backs Mahama’s Anti-Corruption Drive During Volta Tour

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, has strongly endorsed President John Dramani Mahama’s anti-corruption initiative, Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL), during the President’s Thank You Tour in the Volta Region on Friday.

Speaking at a durbar in Ho, the traditional leader lauded the program, highlighting its importance in recovering stolen state resources and restoring accountability to government operations.

Togbe Afede expressed his full support for the initiative, describing it as a much-needed effort for the nation. He stressed the agony of citizens who suffer from poverty while corrupt officials enrich themselves at the country’s expense. “It’s bad enough to suffer, but it’s worse to know that you are suffering because a few people think they deserve all that the state has to offer,” he said. The traditional leader’s remarks resonated with many who feel the weight of corruption on Ghana’s development.

ORAL, a program launched by President Mahama, is tasked with collecting data and investigating alleged corruption, particularly the misappropriation of public funds, lands, and properties. With more than 700 petitions already submitted by concerned citizens, the initiative has garnered significant public engagement. This suggests a broad desire for accountability, and many hope it will lead to tangible results in reclaiming the nation’s stolen assets.

Togbe Afede also praised the President’s leadership in setting clear boundaries for his appointees, warning them not to engage in corrupt activities. The traditional leader welcomed Mahama’s directive for appointees to declare their assets as a bold step toward transparency and accountability. “We support all your intentions and plans to retrieve everything that was lost,” Afede added, expressing confidence that this initiative will set a strong precedent for future governance.

The traditional leader went further, commending Mahama’s “reset agenda,” a comprehensive effort to combat corruption and restore trust in the political system. “Ghanaians appreciate the fact that you are moving at the speed of light,” Togbe Afede remarked, a nod to the President’s swift action in tackling corruption head-on.

In a political landscape often marked by disappointment over unfulfilled promises, Mahama’s efforts to prioritize anti-corruption measures, along with his strong stance on transparency, are being met with both optimism and cautious hope. Togbe Afede’s endorsement adds weight to the President’s agenda and signals a broad coalition of support, both from the public and key traditional leaders, who have long been advocates for good governance and accountability in Ghana.