Togbe Afede lauded for discouraging graft

Some recognised anti-corruption campaigners in the country have lauded Togbe Afede, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State in the Volta Region, for his efforts at discouraging graft in the country.

Activists including radio campaigner Black Rasta, Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, and Chief Crusader, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, joined the chiefs and people of the Asogli State in Ho, to celebrate the Anti Corruption Day, a new addition to the Asogli Yam Festival.

They celebrated Togbe Afede for his

bold decision to reject gratuitous payments for his service as a Council of State Member.

The Chief recently returned GHC 360,000 as ex-gratia for his service as member of the Council of State, saying it was unwarranted.

The issue topped the trends in Ghana and while it resulted in sharply divided opinions on the payment of emoluments to top appointees, Togbe Afede became an icon of anti-corruption for many.

Black Rasta praised the Traditional Ruler for the move, and condemned attempts to castigate him for the singular sacrifice.

He said Togbe Afede’s decision should be emulated by all and sundry as it came at a time political leaders had lost conscience on corruption.

Eric Ahianyo, the Chief Operations officer of TV XYZ, and a staunch corruption campaigner, said: “Togbe stands tall among leaders, who care about the masses.”

He said traditional authorities remained the custodians of the rich values and culture of the nation, and that Togbe’s efforts should encourage all, especially traditional leaders, to be selfless.

Manasseh Azure Awuni said the Agbogbomefia had given impetus to the fight against corruption at a time many traditional leaders were avoiding the topic.

“It’s time for all to take responsibility for the endemic corruption, which has become the nation’s main economic crisis, and engulfed its leadership.”

“The best fight against corruption must come from the top,” he said, bemoaning the lack of commitment from the nation’s leaders to eradicating the canker.

Mr Emmanuel Wilson Jnr. Chief Crusader of Crusaders Against Corruption, said Togbe Afede stood as a leader who had the safety and security of the nation at heart, and that his latest exploit against corruption would help to change attitudes towards securing the future of the nation.

“This can only come from a great leader who has the future of the people at heart. Togbe did one of the finest things to have happened to this country,” he said.

Mr Wilson underscored the importance of strong institutions to carry out their mandate and the willpower by traditional authorities not to allow themselves to be influenced by “corrupt politicians.”

Mr Mensah Thompson, the Executive Director, ASEPA, led a standing ovation for the Agbogbomefia, saying: “for once we have seen a chief perform the functions of the prescribed roles of chiefs”.

He said corruption had engulfed the nation because there was no one to stand up to the act and called on all to join activists and the media to fight the canker.

Togbe Afede, also the President of the Asogli Traditional Area, said stakeholders should employ some sensitivity in managing the nation’s economy, and pledged to continue to sacrifice towards achieving success in the anti-corruption fight.

He shared the belief that an end to corruption would also mark an end to the nation’s economic woes, and ensure a better future for the youth.

He, therefore, called on the youth to become active campaigners against corruption, and said the Asogli State would look to establishing the anti-corruption day celebration as an important feature of the Yam Festival.

Solidarity messages were shared by the Executive of the Private Newspapers Association of Ghana, traditional leaders, representatives of anti corruption agencies, political officials, and friends of the Agbogbomefia.

Also present was Professor Lydia Aziato, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

Most of the guest speakers commended the Special Prosecutor’s war on corruption, and hoped the Office would persist devoid of political interference.