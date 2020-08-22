Togbe Afede XIV, President of the National House of Chiefs and Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State has commended the new General Manager of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta Region, Mr Emmanuel Lumor, for exhibiting “best customer service.”

A statement from the Asogli State Council highly praised Mr. Lumor for prompt response to a request by Togbe Afede, when he (Lumor) paid a courtesy call on Togbe Afede, chiefs and queen mothers of the State.

“Words cannot adequately express our appreciation and gratitude for your kind gesture. We, therefore, pray the Almighty God, Fountain of all good things to shower his blessings upon you. You have started on a good note,’’ the statement said.

Mr. Lumor who was at Togbe Afede’s Palace to introduce himself to the Asogli State Council as the new General Manager of ECG and to seek the blessings of the chiefs, said his aim was to make Volta Region the, “hub of excellent customer service in ECG.”

“I want Volta Region to be identified with excellent customer care anytime the region is mentioned so together with my management team, we are putting measures in place to ensure all our customers are satisfied,” he said.

Mr Lumor said he owed the commendation to members of his management team and staff of the Company for responding to the request of Togbe Afede in good time.