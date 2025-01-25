Togbe Afede Reveals Embarrassing Encounter with Akufo-Addo Administration During 2020 Visit to Jubilee House

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli Traditional Area, has opened up about a painful experience he and other chiefs from the Volta Region endured during a visit to the Jubilee House under former President Akufo-Addo’s administration in 2020.

The chiefs had gathered to appeal for the withdrawal of soldiers stationed in the region ahead of the December 7 elections, but the encounter left them feeling humiliated.

Speaking during President John Dramani Mahama’s ‘Thank You’ tour in the Volta Region on January 24, 2025, Togbe Afede shared that the chiefs were “embarrassed and denigrated” during the meeting with then-President Akufo-Addo. In the presence of the Volta Regional Minister and former Minister John Peter Amewu, the chiefs were wrongly accused of engaging in voter manipulation, including claims that they were involved in importing voters from Togo to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Agbogbomefia expressed his dissatisfaction with the way the chiefs were treated at the time, recalling that they were unjustly criticized, even being accused of attempting to interfere with the voter registration process. “We were called all sorts of things… we were accused of being NDC and of bringing in voters from Togo to vote for the party,” Togbe Afede revealed. He described the comments made in their presence as “not palatable at all,” expressing the sadness and disappointment the chiefs felt after the encounter.

The chiefs’ appeal had been made in light of the heightened military presence in the Volta Region, which had led to tensions in the lead-up to the election. Togbe Afede’s recount of the incident underlined the discontent felt by many in the region over the treatment they received.

In a more positive turn, Togbe Afede commended President Mahama for appointing James Gunu as the new Volta Regional Minister, a move he viewed as a refreshing change from the previous administration. He contrasted Gunu with his predecessor, Dr. Archibald Letsa, who served under Akufo-Addo. “We know your Regional Minister will not be like the one we just had,” Togbe Afede said, signaling a sense of hope and optimism for better leadership in the region.

The Agbogbomefia’s comments highlighted the strained relationship between the Volta Region and the Akufo-Addo administration, particularly in the aftermath of the controversial 2020 elections. His praise for President Mahama’s leadership and the selection of Gunu as the new Regional Minister reflects the region’s growing confidence in the current government’s approach to governance and its commitment to inclusivity.