Togbe Buami poised to tackle issues of education, youth indiscipline

The newly enstooled Divisional Chief of Gbi-Bla, Togbe Buami IX, has promised to tackle issues of education, unity and indiscipline among the youth of the area to ensure progress and discipline.

He noted that there was a lot of work to do in Gbi land, especially Gbi-Bla area, and he was ready to meet the elders, youth and others to chart the development path.

Togbe Buami, in a brief speech after his enstoolment, said discipline among the youth was a necessity and so he would focus on that to ensure progress of Gbi-Bla.

Known in private life as Mr Anthony Asempah, Togbe Buami is a 47-year-old Senior Assistant Registrar at the University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho (UHAS).

He hails from the Buami clan of the Tsrivi sub-division of Gbi-Bla, division of Gbi State in the Hohoe Municipality.

Togbe Buami is the School Officer of School of Medicine, UHAS Ho, who acts as the Head of Administration of the school.

He also doubles as the Vocational Training Coordinator in charge of the vacation practical professional training programme within the University.

Togbe Buami holds a Master of Laws in Human Rights from Staffordshire University, UK.

A Common Professional Certificate in Law, Graduate Diploma in Law from Keele University, Keele, UK and B. A. Arts Honours Degree from University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

He is married to Madam Linda Enyonam Dossou and blessed with two children.

Togbe Buami a staunch Catholic who worship at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Ho and currently the church’s Parish Finance Committee Chairman.

He is a member of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall Council 20, Ho and the President of the Ho Executive Chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI).

Togbe Vule V, Mankrado of Gbi Bla, said the newly enstooled traditional leader had undergone all rites and expressed gratitude to well-wishers of Togbe Buami and the entire traditional area.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe, welcomed Togbe Buami’s resolve to focus on youth development, and assured of the full support of the entire traditional area.

He admonished the youth to pay heed to their leaders and always be law-abiding.

Togbe Buami later exchanged oath of allegiance with the Gbi Bla chiefs.

Goodwill messages were delivered by UHAS, New Patriotic Party, National Democratic Congress, Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International and his classmates.