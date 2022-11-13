Togbe Buami to tackle issues of education, discipline amongst youth

Newly enstooled Divisional Chief of Gbi-Bla, Togbe Buami IX, says he will focus on education, unity and discipline among the youth of the division.

He noted that a lot of work needed to be done in Gbi land, especially Gbi-Bla and he was ready to meet the elders, youth and others to chart a path for a rapid development of the area.

Togbe Buami, in a speech after his enstoolment, said discipline among the youth was a necessity and promised to work towards it for the progress of Gbi-Bla.

Known in private life as Mr Anthony Asempah, Togbe Buami, 47, is Senior Assistant Registrar at University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ho (UHAS).

He hails from the Buami Clan of the Tsrivi sub-division of Gbi-Bla division of Gbi State in the Hohoe Municipality.

Togbe Buami is the School Officer of School of Medicine, UHAS Ho and as a School Officer, he is the Head of Administration within the school, reporting to the Dean.

He also doubles as the Vocational Training Coordinator in charge of the vacation practical professional training programme within the university.

Togbe Buami holds a Master of Laws in Human Rights from Staffordshire University, Stoke on Trent, UK.

A Common Professional Certificate in Law, Graduate Diploma in Law from Keele University, Keele, UK and B. A. Arts Honours Degree from University of Cape Coast, Ghana.

He is married to Madam Linda Enyonam Dossou and blessed with two children.

Togbe Buami worked as a Law Lecturer at Kings University College –Ghana, and a Legal Assistant with a few NGOs and charity organisations in the areas of minority rights, domestic violence and racial equality.

He also worked Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa) – Accra, Ghana.

Togbe Buami a staunch Catholic with the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Ho and currently the church’s Parish Finance Committee Chairman.

He is a member of the Knights and Ladies of Marshall Council 20, Ho and the President of the Ho Executive Chapter of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI).

Togbe Vule V, Mankrado (State Secretary) of Gbi Bla, noted that the newly enstooled traditional leader had undergone all rites.

He expressed gratitude to all well-wishers of Togbe Buami and the entire traditional area.

Togbe Keh XII, Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe, said the thematic areas of focus of Togbe Buami was commendable and would receive the full support of the entire traditional area.

He admonished the youth to pay heed to their leaders and always be orderly.

Togbe Buami also took the oath of allegiance to the Gbi Bla chiefs.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the UHAS, NPP, NDC, Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International and classmates.