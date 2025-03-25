Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI Receives Visionary Leadership Award in USA

Togbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI, Miafiaga of Anlo and Paramount Chief and President of Kome Shime Traditional Council, was honored with “The Visionary Leadership Award” in Chicago at the WDB Legacy Award event on March 15, 2025.

The Paramount Chief and Miafiaga of Anlo was recognized as a champion of principled governance, a revolutionary humanitarian whose work strengthens communities and who continues to shine light on marginalized people and their plights, and for his current efforts aimed at healing the African Diaspora and to bridge the gap with the African continent.

In his acceptance speech, Torgbi Nyaho Tamakloe VI called for greater collaboration between Africans and African Diasporans, calling for Visa Free Africa to enable African Diasporans to come back home – Africa.

“We shall not rest until every African Diaspora puts a foot on the African soil and claims it as HOME. We are One; the African and the African Diaspora. As we return home, a Visa Free Africa (VFA) for our African Diaspora must be the goal”, Togbi stated.