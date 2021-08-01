Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII outdoored as Paramount Chief for Amugo-Wego Traditional Area

Mr Justice Hope Sedo Djokoto-Gligui, a 57-year-old businessman, has been outdoored as the newly enstooled ‘Dufia’ of Anyako-Konu and the new Paramount Chief of Amugo-Wego Traditional Area.

The colourful outdooring ceremony was held at the Anlo Awomefia Senior High School park at Anyako-Kpota in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region after observing a series of traditional rites.

With the stool name Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, he succeeded the late Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VI, who ruled for 31 years before his demise in November 2019.

He swore the oath of allegiance to the three kingmaker divisions known as Woe (right wing), Adortri (central), and Lashibi (left) wings of the Anlo State.

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, a native of Anyako who is also the head of the Bate Clan of Anlo, was born on 31st January, 1964.

He is the owner of Islander Company Limited, a Tema-based logistics and shipping company.

At the outdooring event, Togbi Dzokoto Gligui pledged to earnestly ensure unity and cohesion among the Chiefs of the Paramountcy and others in the Volta region and in Ghana as a whole.

“Let us forgive one another, for it is said that it is Godly to forgive, and we should love our neighbours as ourselves. My belief is that, it is only in togetherness that we can grow and wane ourselves from ignorance, poverty and disease.”

On Chieftaincy affairs, he appealed to all residents of the area to assist him so they can build all institutions that are necessary for the running of a modern chieftaincy administration, starting with the opening of an administrative Secretariat.

“Filing, documentation, and record keeping would be some of the pillars of my administration,” he said.

On his part, one key challenge affecting the people of Anyako and its surroundings is the ancient old lack of access to good drinking water, which he promised shall be resolved.

Among some promises given, Togbi Dzokoto Gligui VII, said lifting the fallen standard of education on all fonts would be a topmost priority.

Togbui Duklui Attipoe V, the Acting Chairman of the Council of Chiefs of Anyako-Konu, during his welcome address, indicated the chieftaincy institution remained relevant to the current contemporary system of governance which could not be taken away.

“For effective and proper governance, this institution is being decentralized and re-demarcated. It is within this context that the Amugo-Wego Traditional Area also known as North Anlo has emerged, with Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII as the first officially outdoored Paramount Chief.”

Mr Daniel Abodakpui, the ‘Zikpuitor’ of Togbi Sri III, the Awomefia of the Anlo State who was the special guest of honour, disclosed that the Anlo State, under the leadership of Togbi Sri III, has made several plans of ensuring that all areas under Anlo get a Paramountcy.

He also appealed to all Chiefs to rise up in fighting the fallen standards of education in the area.

‘Zikpuitor’ Abodakpui also entreated every Ghanaian to be cautious towards the way they live in the midst of the third wave of the coronavirus disease.

Mr Anthony Yao Jim-Fugah, a retired public servant, who was the chairman of the event, in his address called for love and unity among all sons and daughters of the Anlo land.

Present at the ceremony among other dignitaries were chiefs and queen mothers from the three divisions of Anlo.

They included, Togbi Kposegee IV, Togbe Attipoe V of Anyako, Togbi Akaba VII of Anyako, Togbi Owusu Okpattah IV, Togbi Xemalordzo Dedu II, ‘Dufia’ of Atito, Togbi Samlafo IV, ‘Fiaga’ of Atsyiame, Togbi Sapey Agbo IV, ‘Dufia’ of Hedzranawo.

The event also saw the introduction of Mr Anthony Kwasi Deku, an electrical contractor, as the ‘Agbotadua’ to Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui by the name ‘Agbotadua’ Duatokro.

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII started his primary education at Tamale before ending it at the Chapel Hill Preparatory school in Takoradi.

He proceeded to Keta Senior High Technical School where he obtained his ordinary level certificate in 1985 after which he studied Sociology at Huntington College in Indianapolis, the USA in 1990.

Back in Ghana, he enrolled at the Ghana Nautical College in 1999, and studied Port Management and Shipping Administration.

In 2010, he obtained his Masters in Business Administration from the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Togbi Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII is the grand child of Togbi Tenge Dzokoto IV, who reigned from 1946 to 1976.

He is blessed with a wife and five children.

The ‘Asafo’ group and other cultural groups were in action during the display of culture and tradition.