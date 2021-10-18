Togbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII leads traditional ‘three trees’ planting at Anyako

Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII, the Paramount Chief of Amugo Wego Traditional Area, also known as North Anlo together with other Chiefs from the three warheads, have planted three special trees at Anyako ‘Wornu Ga’ or a place called ‘ati etor te’ during a short ceremony.

The exercise, which saw members from the clergy in attendance on Sunday, October 17, was in fulfilment of a spiritual exercise since the days of the forefathers.

The place is meant for offering sacrifices and the performance of some rites as well as a preserve for holding special meetings in making key decisions and addressing community issues for the growth of the area.

Chiefs from the three warheads namely, Woeawo, Adotriawo, and Lashibiawo constitute the planting of the trees.

The event was supervised by Togbui Tenge Dzokoto Gligui VII who is also the Head of Bate Clan of Anlo and ‘Dufia’ of Anyako Konu.

Each tree was planted by a chief from the three warheads.

Togbui Kposegee IV, the ‘Woetofia’ was the first to lead in planting the first tree, which was followed by Togbui Akaba VII, Chief of Adortri clan, and the third exercise was led by Togbui Tenge Dzokoto Glugui from the Lashibi clan within which the centre was located.

Togbui Ponsah VI, Chief of Lashibi also assisted Togbui Dzokoto Gligui in planting the third tree.

According to Togbui Tenge Gligui Dzokoto, the significance of the trees was to provide peace, unity, and progress to the area.

He stated, the new trees give signs of a new beginning and a new dawn for good things for all sons and daughters of Anyako.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) further gathered that the trees were cut off and destroyed whenever the Paramount Chief joined the ancestors.

However, new trees are planted after a new successor is out doored.

Togbui Dzokoto further assured the people of Anyako and its surrounding communities of bringing to an end, the perennial water challenge that lasted for decades.

Present at the ceremony includes Togbui Duklui Attipoe V, Chief of Anyako, Agbotadua Duatokro, and some Queen mothers.