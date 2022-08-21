Togo and UNECA to establish African cybersecurity center

Togo and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on establishing the “African Centre for Coordination and Research in Cybersecurity” in Lomé, the Togolese capital.

The centre will independently and objectively contribute its expertise to the investigation of cybercrime, promote cybersecurity in the region, and support African countries in executing the Lomé Declaration.

The Lomé Declaration is a pledge by member states to cooperatively fight against cybercrime and adopt the Malabo Convention. The Malabo Convention advocates for a unified, autonomous, and strong legislative framework to safeguard all African countries’ data and privacy.

The centre will develop cybersecurity capacity and help establish cybersecurity organisations in African countries. It will also collaborate with African governments, policymakers, law enforcement, and security experts to establish effective frameworks for detecting and managing cyber threats and promote cybersecurity throughout the area.

The centre will also supply highly specialised technology and research skills to promote cybersecurity in Africa.