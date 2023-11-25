Togo Hosts 18th International Fair

The 18th edition of the International Fair of Lome (FIL), one of West Africa’s major trade events, opened on Thursday in Togo’s capital with the participation of 1,148 exhibitors from 22 countries across Africa, Asia and Europe.

Under the theme “Connecting Markets for Strong Trade Growth,” this 12-day event brings together participants from sectors such as agriculture, agribusiness, energy, industry, public works, trade, tourism and electronics.

This year’s theme perfectly aligns with the Togolese authorities’ vision of the economic opportunities available in Togo for business operators, said Minister of Trade, Crafts and Local Consumption Rose Kayi Mivedor in her opening speech.

“Innovations have enabled the FIL to endure over time,” she said, emphasizing that the launch of the 18th edition marks a milestone in economic activities within Togo.

Alexandre de Souza, managing director of the Togolese Center for Exhibitions and Fairs, the organizing body of the fair, said the FIL should evolve into “a genuine commercial hub, an international exchange center, a pivotal link in the economic ecosystem capable of fostering profitable alliances between Togolese economic operators and their counterparts in other countries.”