Togo in Worship: Joe Mettle and Bethel Revival Choir Gave Togo a Taste of Ghanaian Worship

It was an awesome time as Joe Mettle and Bethel Revival Choir ushered Togo believers into God’s presence with Ghanaian worship.

Gospel musician Joe Mettle and contemporary gospel group Bethel Revival Choir on Saturday, February 25 gave believers a taste of the indigenous Ghanaian worship experience dubbed Togo in Worship.

The musical concert in Lome, the capital of Togo drew thousands of believers from far and near to CETEF 2000 for the maiden edition of Togo in Worship, a collaborated event by the Joe Mettle Ministries and the Bethel Revival Choir.

A sound of worship was lifted; a revival was ignited through the ministrations of Mawuto Tetey (Togo), Luigi Maclean (Ghana), Philip Adzale (Ghana), Akesse Brempong (Ghana), and Jennifer Kofi (Ghana).

Osborn Agbodovi, Abraham Kwashie, Mawuli Agbodovi, and Gloria Kekessie, all of Bethel Revival Choir also led various songs from their recently released Enyo Album.

Kofi Karikari (Ghana) gave an awesome Ewe rendition of his hit single, Meda Wase.

The ice on the cake was Joe Mettle’s ministration which brought many to their feet and amazingly, many Togolese sang along to most of his Twi and Ga songs. They kept requesting one song after the other when Joe Mettle had wrapped up with his ministration.

Truly, the name of God was glorified and many lives were blessed and transformed through Togo in Worship.

The event was powered by Upswing Music Company, Reverb Studios and Genet Services.