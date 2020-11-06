Togo has withdrawn its candidacy to host the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B U-20 championship due to the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, Federation of Togolese Football announced here Thursday.

The letter addressed to WAFU, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and FIFA said that “the Togolese government decided to pull out of hosting the tournament due to high cases of COVID-19.”

The letter further emphasized that the Togolese government cannot guarantee the safety of the players and officials of the various teams.

The WAFU Zone B tournament is scheduled to run from Nov. 18 to Dec. 2.