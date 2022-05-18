Togo reopens land borders to human traffic

Togolese authorities have reopened the country’s land borders after two years of closure.

The borders were reopened from the midnight of Tuesday, May 17, 2022 after they were shut in March 2020, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and jointly signed by Mr Payadowa Boukpessi and Mr Gal Damahane Yark, Ministers of State, Territorial Administration, Decentralisation and Regional Integration, and Security and Civil Protection respectively, said the decision was based on the slowdown in the spread of COVID-19 and expected the travelling public to comply with directives to further curtail its spread.

“Movement is therefore free for travelers subject to the presentation of proof of vaccination.

“The government invites the entire population to maintain vigilance, observe the covid-19 protocols and adhere to the vaccination campaign underway,” it said.

Some Aflao residents, who spoke to the GNA said the reopening of the Togo side of the border meant a revival of their livelihoods saying, the over two-year border closure unleashed hardships on them.

A head porter, who identified herself only as Christine said she could freely ply her trade and earn some income to survive on, something she could not do during the period of the closure.

Mama Tokede II, Queen, Aflao Market enclave said at long last, life will return to normalcy.

“We’re so happy that the borders are fully open now. Businesses of most market women suffered because of the closure. Traders struggled to have enough stock and sales were as poor. In fact, our businesses collapsed. We really suffered and with the reopening of both the Aflao and Lome Borders now, we see our businesses picking up in no time.”