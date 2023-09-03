Togo should be next after Gabon – Mornah

By
News Desk
-
0
Gnassingbe

Bernard Mornah, a former Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), has expressed his view that there is no justification for Faure Gnassingbe to remain in power in Togo since he has been president since 2005.

In some communities, no elections were conducted in 2005, yet Gnassingbe was declared president. Questions arise about what actions ECOWAS and Togo are taking to address this situation, and how we can tolerate it.

President Salle, who is immune to criticism from the African Union, raises concerns. Additionally, those who aspire to succeed Alassane Ouattara face mysterious deaths.

Gnassingbe is pursuing a third term, and Cameroon’s president visits Togo during national holidays, returning when he wins elections. The role of the African Union in this matter is unclear.

Equatorial Guinea presents another concern, as the president has appointed his son as vice president, causing turmoil.

Send your news stories to [email protected] Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here