Togo to host 3rd edition of the ECOWAS Forum on Education

Togo will host at the end of October of the year 2022, the third edition of the Regional Forum on education for the culture of peace through intra and inter-religious dialogue with the theme “: Communities and extremism violent: problems of social cohesion in the States of West Africa ”.

In this regard, an ECOWAS delegation led by Professor Abdoulaye Maga, Director in charge of Education, Science and Culture met this Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Lomé, Togo, the authorities of the Togolese Ministry of Foreign Affairs within the framework of the forthcoming organization of this important regional event.

Messrs. AGNIDE Koffi and LANTAME Ninsaw Oubonfo , respectively Counselor for Political Affairs and Counselor for Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad, on behalf of the authorities of Togo, thanked ECOWAS for having chose Togo for the organization of the 3rd edition of the Forum in the current regional context, characterized by terrorism and religious intolerance. They also reassured of their country’s commitment to do everything possible for its success.

On the menu of the discussions was a presentation recalling the context that led to the institution of this forum by ECOWAS, a brief history of previous editions held in Niger and a sharing of experience for the benefit of the Togolese delegation.

The experts from ECOWAS and Togo also discussed the specifications for the organization of this event which will bring together more than 150 participants from all over the West African region. Questions related to the logistical challenges to be overcome as well as the resources to be mobilized to ensure the success of the Forum were also addressed by the two delegations.

As a reminder, the main objective of the Forum is to strengthen within the different communities, the mechanisms of dialogue, in order to cultivate mutual understanding, the spirit of tolerance and peaceful coexistence between religions, through education in cultural Peace. This specifically involves (1) appropriating the best practices of youth in the area of intra- and inter-religious dialogue; (2) sensitize communities on the consequences of radicalization and violent extremism; (3) highlight the role of communities as key actors in preventing violent extremism and building social cohesion; (4) take up the efforts and challenges relating to the victimization of communities but also the resilience initiatives developed by them in the face of insecurity and terrorism.

Besides Prof. Abdoulaye Maga, the ECOWAS delegation included the Principal Program Officer in charge of Culture, Dr Emile Zida and the Acting Principal Program Officer in charge of Education, Madame Aïsha Usman.