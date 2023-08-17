Togo To Host Ghana In Friendly Amputee Football Game

Togo and Ghana will play a friendly amputee football game at the State De Omnisports De Lome on Friday August 18 2023.

The match is to test the preparedness pf the teams ahead of the First African Para Games to be hosted in Accra Ghana from 3rd to 12th September.

The Ghana National Paralympic Committee is arranging a bus for Ghanaian Sports Journalists who wish to cover the game.

The Ghana Amputee Football team known as ‘The Black Challenge’ who are the African champions have very good players and the match is going to test the players who will be ready for the Para Games.