Togolese National Installed Chief In President’s Maternal House

A Togolese national, Aaron Parkey has been installed chief in President Akufo-Addo’s maternal house in Bekai Akwamufie Royal House.

The installation which was carried out by some people described as mercenaries, was condemned by members of the Royal Family and Wofa Pobie, Elder of Akwamufie Royal Stool family.

Documents available to this paper has established that with all the application brought against these mercenaries, they defied the orders of the Judicial Committee of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Koforidua and went ahead to install the fifth Defendant in the Application, Aaron Parkey as chief of Bekai Akwamufie.

The Plaintiff in the matter, Abusuapanyin Francis Awuku Budu filed for a Motion On Notice For An Order For Interlocutory Injunction against the Defendants to injunction restraining the 1st to 4th Defendants/Respondents (Respondents) herein, their agents, privies, and all who claim authority through the 1st to 4th Respondents from holding out the 5th Respondent as Chief of the Nana Bekai Stool Family pending the determination of the substantive matter.

The said Motion was also seeking an order for interlocutory injunction restraining the 5th Respondent (Aaron Parkey) from holding himself out in any manner whatsoever as Chief of the Nana Bekai Stool Family pending the final determination of the substantive matter.

However, the Traditional Council refused the Application.

In view of that, the Applicant(Plaintiff) dissatisfied with the ruling of the Judicial Committee, Akwamu Traditional Council, Akwamufie dated June 8, 2023 (“the Ruling”) appealed to the Judicial Committee, Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Koforidua on the grounds that the Judicial Committee, Akwamu Traditional Council erred in law and fact by refusing to grant the application for interlocutory injunction, that the Judicial Committee, Akwamu Traditional Council wrongfully exercised its discretion when it dismissed the application for interlocutory injunction, Additional grounds of appeal to be filed upon receipt of a copy of the Ruling and the Record of Proceedings and that the Ruling of the Judicial Committee, Akwamu Traditional Council, Akwamufie be set aside.

Meanwhile, pending the determination of the Appeal at the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, Koforidua, the Defendants went ahead to install the 5th Defendant Aaron Parkey in that capacity.

Information however received is that, Aaron Parkey works as an accountant with NSIA Insurance Company Limited and recruited mercenaries from Togo to the Town of Bekia Akwamufie to serve as security for his unlawful entry of the Bekai Akwamufie family house.

His installation was joined by other ‘unlawful members of family’ made up of Obaapanyin Dora Akosua Anyamah, Abrewatia of Bekai family of Akwamufie Nana Yaw Akona, Chief of Twidan, Nana Boafo Addo, chief of Aboabo Akwamufie and Nana Appiah Nti, all first, second, third, fourth Defendants respectively.

These persons have defied the orders to install Aaron Parkey as chief of Bekai Akwamufie family.

The Head of family Abusuapenyi Francis Awuku Budu noted that all the unlawful process was carried out without his knowledge.

He talked about Aaron Parkey’s nomination and selection were without his approval as the head of family.

He said, this development which occurred without the Bekai family Royals made up of Nana Obu Oppong, Akwamu Abuasahene, Nana Ansah, chief linguist of Akwamufie and chief of Apenkwa and Nana Ansah Premu, Chief of Akosombo is null and void and called on the President of the Republic of Ghana to immediately intervene, so as not to soil the image of the family.

Further intelligence gathered from Akwamufie revealed that five out of the six gates namely, Abomosu Royal Family, Khawu Nkwatia Royal Family, Akropong Royal family, Enum Boso Royal Family, Anlo Royal that constitute the Akwamufie Bekai Royal family have vehemently opposed to the current tension, fear of lives of the residents in the community and loitering of thugs with sophisticated weapons at the blind sight of the Akosombo District Police Commander Oppong

Sources close to the unlawful entry of the family house and installation of Aaron Parkey.

It is further revealed that the thugs believed to have been recruited by one Sulley and aid to the Akwamuhene Nana Kwafo Akoto has been consistently seen in the midst of the thugs in the community.

Meanwhile the case on the application for the injunction against the five defendants will be coming on Wednesday 13th September, 2023at the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua.

The state of affairs at Akwamufie is that the mercenaries are in the Royal palace of the Bekai family house, and restraining everyone from entering the premises including the Abusuapenyi Francis Awuku Budu, creating insecurity in the area.

These thugs transported their weapons from Togo all the way to Akwamufie at the blind sight of National Security.