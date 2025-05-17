Togolese Police Extradite Fugitive Robber to Ghana

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has taken custody of Adinda Akpo Abdul Mugibo, a fugitive robber wanted since 2022, following his extradition from Togo.

Mugibo, identified by aliases including Rashid Bawa, Maxwell, Papa Rich, and Dawa, was arrested in Lomé through a joint operation involving Togolese Police, Interpol, and GPS officers.

The suspect, who holds dual Ghanaian and Togolese identification, targeted affluent residential areas in Accra, with his crimes captured on CCTV. His arrest concludes a cross-border manhunt linked to a series of high-profile robberies.

Ghanaian authorities praised the collaboration, emphasizing its role in combating transnational crime. “This operation underscores the importance of regional cooperation in addressing security threats,” a GPS spokesperson stated. Mugibo is expected to face prosecution for multiple robbery charges in Ghana.

The case highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen law enforcement partnerships within West Africa, particularly in tackling criminals exploiting porous borders.