Togo’s governing party wins in legislative elections

Togo’s ruling party, the Union for the Republic, won a majority in the legislative elections, the country’s Independent National Electoral Commission said Saturday.

According to the provisional results, the Union for the Republic won 108 out of 113 seats in the new National Assembly, while four opposition parties took the other five seats.

There were approximately 4.2 million registered voters, while the participation rate in the election was about 61 percent, according to the electoral commission president Dago Yabre.

Togo kicked off legislative elections on Monday, with over 2,300 candidates vying for 113 seats in the National Assembly and its first-ever regional elections.

On April 19, Togo’s National Assembly passed the second reading of a new constitution, switching the country from a presidential to a parliamentary system.

Under the new constitution, the president of Togo will henceforth be elected by the parliament in a largely ceremonial role for a four-year term, renewable once.

Additionally, the new constitution introduced the position of president of the council of ministers, which will be assumed by the leader of the political party or coalition winning the majority of seats in legislative elections, with a mandate of six years and considerable power in the management of government affairs.