Toke Makinwa Defends Annie Idibia Amid Public Marriage Controversy

Media personality Toke Makinwa has come out in strong defense of Annie Idibia following the public fallout involving her marriage to music icon 2Baba (Innocent Idibia).

On social media, Toke voiced her disapproval of the drama unfolding in the public eye, offering her full support to Annie.

In a passionate Instagram comment, Toke criticized the situation, declaring, “This is wrong on all levels, and you should be ashamed of yourself for bringing this here. Bring it on, if you think she’s alone, let me tell you here that you’ll have to fight all of us.”

She also took to her Instagram story, extending her concerns to all women, stressing the importance of solidarity. “I’m not one for too much drama, but what is wrong is wrong. And as a woman, if you sit on the fence on this one, if it misses you, it’ll touch your daughter or any female in your family,” she said.

Toke went on to point out the risks of airing such personal issues publicly, adding, “No one is innocent, and if you want to bring the media into it, knowing what is happening, we would fight for her.”

Her comments came shortly after 2Baba revealed that he and Annie had been separated for a while and were in the process of finalizing their divorce after years of marriage. Toke’s bold stance has sparked further conversation about the ongoing drama, as she continues to rally behind Annie in the face of public scrutiny.