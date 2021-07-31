Tokyo 2020: All Eyes And Hope On Samuel Takyi

With the skipper of the Black Bombers out, all eyes and hope is on young intelligent Samuel Takyi also known as the ‘Golden Ring Warrior’.

He fights against Colombian southpaw boxer, Avila Segura David Ceiber in a Quarter final bout which promises to be very exciting.

Takyi, 20 has promised to pick a medal, after equaling the record of the late Alfred ‘Cobra’ Kotey, to reach that stage since 1988.

Ceiber at 32 years will look as the experienced and older, but Takyi says he will never let an older boxer beat him, and he motivates himself as the best at 57kg.

Coach Asare describes him as the most talented and most skillful of the three Ghanaian boxers at Tokyo 2020, and he believes in him to make Ghana proud by entering the medal zone.

The fight comes up at the Edo Museum – Kokugikan Arena this Sunday morning at 11am.