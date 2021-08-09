Tokyo 2020: Ambassador Frank Okyere Hosts Team Ghana To Delightful Lunch

Ghana’s Ambassador to Japan, H E Frank Okyere on Monday afternoon hosted Team Ghana to a delightful lunch at the Chancery of the Embassy in Tokyo.

The event was also to celebrate the Black Bomber, Samuel Takyi who won a bronze medal for the nation in the 57kg category and the just ended Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The 20 years old boxer aka ‘Ring Warrior’ was given a heroic welcome with his colleagues, alongside coaches Dr. Ofori Asare and Vincent Akai Nettey.

Ambassador Okyere said he has been looking forward to see Team Ghana at the Chancery since they entered Japan, however Covid 19 restrictions prevented them, but he is happy that they made it in grand style by coming with precious medal.

He thanked the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah and the Chef de Mission, Mr. Mike Aggrey for their briefings and unique leadership.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, staff of the Mission as well as Ghanaians across the globe, I wish to congratulate all of you for making Ghana proud at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Special thanks to the management of the Team for ensuring that our team stayed focused and healthy during the period” he said.

H E Frank Okyere commended all the athletes for putting up their best performances to put Ghana on the medals table at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, an accomplishment that had eluded Ghana since 1992.

He expressed joy and pride for young Samuel Takyi on the podium at the Closing Ceremony, standing by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bach and representing Ghana and the African continent.

“You are our champion and we are proud of you. You brought honour to our motherland Ghana” he stressed.

He urged Takyi to train harder, and go for Gold in Paris 2024.

He tasked the athletes not to rest on their oars, but start preparations for the next Olympic Games in Paris, France.

He hoped his staff at the Mission displayed hospitality as they had a memorable stay in Japan, and wished the team a pleasant flight back home, advising them to follow the health and safety protocols wherever they may find themselves.

The GOC President added that this is the first time in 29 years that Ghana has won a medal at the Olympic Games, and 49 years since boxing gave the nation a medal at the world’s biggest sports festival.

He said Ghana was the only African country that had a medal in boxing at the 2020 Olympic Games.

The Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) , Professor Peter Twumasi stated that the government is committed to investing in sports as there are sports facilities being built all over the country.

In attendance were Ms Abigail Quarshie, a Senior Consular, Mr. Kwame Aikins, Head of Chancery – both at the Ghana Embassy in Japan, Chef de Mission of Team Ghana Mr. Aggrey, Administrator Miss Farida Iddris, Covid Laison Officer Adamu, President of Ghana Judo Association Mr. Tetteh, President of the Ghana Boxing Federation Mr. Lamptey and Secretary General of the GOC Lawyer Sahnoon.